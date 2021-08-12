Good Life Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

