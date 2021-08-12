GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,031. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.