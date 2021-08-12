GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 131.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $155.61. 15,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

