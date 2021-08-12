GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,250. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

