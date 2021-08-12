Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €24.00 ($28.24) and last traded at €23.70 ($27.88). 1,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.60 ($27.76).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.