Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

