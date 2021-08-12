Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after purchasing an additional 130,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period.

QTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 1,619,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,350. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -149.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

