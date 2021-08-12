Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $17,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 5,899,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,032,080. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.