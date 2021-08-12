Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 369,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,945 shares of company stock valued at $574,252. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

