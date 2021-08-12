Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.99. 352,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $381,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,466 shares of company stock worth $30,744,721. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

