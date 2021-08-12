Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $256.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

