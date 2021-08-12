Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTEC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.