Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.