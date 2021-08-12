Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 60,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

