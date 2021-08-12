Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

