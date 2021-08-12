GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 184.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 172.28 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

