G&S Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.67. 1,263,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

