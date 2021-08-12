G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000.

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 3,618,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,908. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

