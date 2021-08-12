G&S Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 217,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

WMB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

