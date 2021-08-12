Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

GH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,516. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $80.13 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

