Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,308. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

