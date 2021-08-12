GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 54,981 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,917,000 after purchasing an additional 55,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,302,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.