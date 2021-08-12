GWM Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.04. 5,207,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

