GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 24,103 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

