GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 8,527 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

