GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. 1,563,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.