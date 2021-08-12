GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 636,813 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

