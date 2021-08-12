GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 636,813 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.