GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 1,424,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

