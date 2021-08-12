Halfords Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4626 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Halfords Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLFDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

