Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

