Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 544 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.95. 60,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

