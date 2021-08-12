Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 7,367 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,022. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares valued at $5,226,337. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

