Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €175.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.54 ($147.69).

Shares of ETR HLAG traded up €6.40 ($7.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €213.60 ($251.29). The company had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €185.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

