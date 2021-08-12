Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.22. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

