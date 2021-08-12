Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.97. 535,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,851. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.71. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

