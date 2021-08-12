Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 128 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.41.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $367.15. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

