Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

