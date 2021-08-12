Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $74,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TEGNA by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 312,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

