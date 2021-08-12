Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 379.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

