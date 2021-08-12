Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,385 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.82 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.