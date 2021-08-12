Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,930 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $3,863,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

CYRX stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

