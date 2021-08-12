Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of HL stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34). 1,627,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.31%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

