Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 338,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 140.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

