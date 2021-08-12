Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of HRMY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 338,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 140.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.