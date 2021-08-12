Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $29.00. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 1,773 shares traded.
The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
