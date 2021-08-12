Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.80 ($2.01). Hays shares last traded at GBX 151.30 ($1.98), with a volume of 2,863,789 shares changing hands.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hays to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Hays alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.26. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.