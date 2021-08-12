HC Wainwright Cuts LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $3.50

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

LPTH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 237,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

