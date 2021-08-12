Head-To-Head Comparison: SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 112.28% 120.43% 26.88% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.99 $46.89 billion $1.64 18.68 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Risk & Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoftBank Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

