Head-To-Head Survey: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Red Rock Resorts 6.45% 42.10% 6.21%

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Red Rock Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.10 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -55.89 Red Rock Resorts $1.18 billion 4.18 -$150.40 million ($0.08) -528.13

Red Rock Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travel + Leisure. Red Rock Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Travel + Leisure and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.81%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Travel + Leisure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

