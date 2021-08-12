Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.